BRIEF-OSI Systems Following A Report By A Short Seller, SEC Commenced An Investigation Into Co's Compliance With Foreign Corrupt Practices Act

Feb 1 (Reuters) - OSI Systems Inc:

* OSI SYSTEMS INC - FOLLOWING A REPORT BY A SHORT SELLER, SEC COMMENCED AN INVESTIGATION INTO CO‘S COMPLIANCE WITH FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT (FCPA)

* OSI SYSTEMS INC - DOJ HAS ALSO SAID IT INTENDS TO REQUEST INFORMATION REGARDING FCPA COMPLIANCE MATTERS

* OSI SYSTEMS INC - SEC AND DOJ ARE ALSO CONDUCTING AN INVESTIGATION OF TRADING IN COMPANY‘S SECURITIES

* OSI SYSTEMS INC - SEC AND DOJ HAVE SUBPOENAED INFORMATION REGARDING TRADING BY EXECUTIVES, DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

* OSI SYSTEMS INC - AT THIS TIME, COMPANY IS UNABLE TO PREDICT WHAT, IF ANY, ACTION MAY BE TAKEN BY DOJ OR SEC AS A RESULT OF INVESTIGATIONS