Feb 20 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

* OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.01

* QUARTERLY GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCE EARNED OF 20,990, 134% INCREASE COMPARED TO Q4 2016

* QTRLY NET LOSS $0.41 PER BASIC SHARE

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS $0.01 PER BASIC SHARE

* QTRLY NET LOSS REFLECTS AN IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $89 MILLION ON ÉLÉONORE ROYALTY INTEREST

* ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES FOR 2018 ARE ESTIMATED BETWEEN 77,500 AND 82,500