BRIEF-Osisko Gold Royalties reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.06

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd reports third quarter 2017 results

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.05

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - ‍quarterly gold equivalent ounces earned of 16,66, 65% increase compared to q3 2016​

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - ‍attributable gold equivalent ounces for 2017 were increased following acquisition of orion’s portfolio​

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - ‍attributable gold equivalent ounces for 2017 now estimated between 55,300 ounces and 65,700 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: