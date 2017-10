Oct 17 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

* OSISKO INCREASES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURES TO C$284 MILLION

* SAYS ‍IN CONNECTION WITH UPSIZED OFFERING, PSP INVESTMENTS HAS COMMITTED TO PURCHASE C$100 MILLION OF DEBENTURES THROUGH PRIVATE OFFERING​