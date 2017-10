Oct 12 (Reuters) - Osisko Metals Inc

* Osisko Metals announces royalty financing of $5 million with osisko gold royalties

* Osisko Metals Inc - ‍entered into an agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd​

* Osisko Metals - Osisko Gold will acquire 1% net smelter return royalty on co’s portfolio of projects within both Bathurst Mining Camp,Quebec​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: