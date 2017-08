June 28 (Reuters) - OSMOZIS SAS:

* NUMBER OF CAMPING SPACE OR VACATION VILLAGE HOUSING COVERED AT END OF MAY IS 230,402

* CONFIRMS GROWTH OBJECTIVES OF PLACES COVERED AT END OF AUG 2017 TO BE SIMILAR TO THE ONES OF END OF AUG 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2tpshHg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)