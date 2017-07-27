BRIEF-Osram favours investing in business, M&A over buybacks

July 27 (Reuters) - Osram

* CTO says LeddarTech seen with triple-digit million-euro revenue in coming years

* CTO says sees LeddarTech as strategic investment

* CFO says will have to see how to proceed with LeddarTech investment after taking 25 percent stake

* CEO says should expect more than 100 basis points margin decline for Kulim ramp-up next year

* CFO says cannot yet say whether LSS will break even next year

* CEO says expect news on Continental> JV in next weeks

* CEO says investing in business, M&A more of a priority than share buybacks

* CEO says will bring as much premium chip production to Kulim, Malaysia, as possible

* CFO says 14 percent growth estimate for Opto unit next year would be at low end of company's expectations

* CEO says would like to produce infrared in Malaysia but impossible for next 3 yrs Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)