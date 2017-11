Nov 6 (Reuters) - Otelco Inc:

* Otelco Inc-on Nov 2, 2017 co entered into credit agreement by & among itself, as borrower, each subsidiary of co listed as a guarantor

* Otelco Inc-credit facility under credit agreement has term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $87 million Source text: (bit.ly/2zBYL4k) Further company coverage: