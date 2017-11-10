BRIEF-OTP sees further loan growth, acquisitions go smoothly

Nov 10 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Nyrt Deputy CEO Laszlo Bencsik tells news conference:

* If all goes well loan growth at OTP can accelerate further

* OTP to consolidate Serbian Vojvodanska Banka by end of year, Romanian Banca Romaneasca in Q1 2018

* Croatia’s Splitska Banka has been consolidated fully, any adverse capital adequacy effects have faded out, offset by profitability

* Margin squeeze in Hungary rooted in increased competition amid fast growing lending volumes

* External business environment “outstanding”, helping to improve loan quality and collateral values

* Series of acquisitions has taught OTP to integrate even fairly large new banks quickly and efficiently Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)