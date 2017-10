Sept 29 (Reuters) - OTRS AG:

* H1 SALES GROWTH OF 4.8% TO TEUR 3,758 (PREVIOUS YEAR: TEUR 3,587)​

* H1 EBITDA ROSE BY 7.4% TO EUR 276 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 257 THOUSAND)

* FORECAST 2017 CONFIRMED, SALES OF EUR 7.8 MILLION AND A MODERATE INCREASE IN EBITDA

* H1 EBIT MORE THAN DOUBLED AT EUR 90 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 40 THOUSAND)