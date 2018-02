BRIEF-Otter Tail Reports Qtrly Adj EPS from Continuing Operations of $0.50​

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Otter Tail Corp:

* OTTER TAIL - INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 4.7 PERCENT, PROVIDES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $1.80 TO $1.95 PER SHARE

* REDUCTION OF $0.05/SHARE DUE TO TAX LAW WAS NOT CONTEMPLATED IN UPDATED 2017 EPS GUIDANCE OF $1.75-$1.85

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.80 TO $1.95 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* ‍ BOARD INCREASED QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $0.335 PER SHARE, AN INDICATED ANNUAL DIVIDEND RATE OF $1.34 PER SHARE.​

* QTRLY ‍ ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.50​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.45​

* EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO BE $110 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $206.7 MILLION VERSUS $196.6 MILLION

* ‍EXPECT 2018 NET INCOME FROM PLASTICS SEGMENT TO BE LOWER THAN 2017​

* ‍IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ON DILUTED EPS $0.05​ IN QUARTER

* ‍CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLAN FOR 2018-2022 TIME PERIOD CALLS FOR $973 MILLION​