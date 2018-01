Jan 10 (Reuters) - Oue Lippo Healthcare Ltd:

* ISSUE PRICE OF EACH PLACEMENT SHARE IS S$0.14; PLACEMENT CONSIDERATION AMOUNTING TO S$78.8 MILLION

* ENTERS PLACEMENT DEAL WITH BROWNY HEALTHCARE PTE; CO TO ALLOT TOTAL OF 562.5 MILLION SHARES

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACEMENT S$77.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)