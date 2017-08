Aug 3 (Reuters) - Oue Ltd

* Board of directors has proposed an interim tax-exempt dividend of 1 singapore cent per share

* 40% increase in revenue to s$187.3 million for three months ended 30 june 2017

* Oue posts net attributable profit of s$7.1 million for 2q 2017 versus s$25.7 million last year

* Oue ltd says "we are optimistic that 2017 will present more strategic opportunities for oue" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: