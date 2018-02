Jan 31 (Reuters) - Outfront Media Inc:

* OUTFRONT MEDIA AWARDED NEW BUS ADVERTISING CONTRACT BY THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY

* OUTFRONT MEDIA SAYS AWARDED NEW 10-YEAR CONTRACT TO SELL ADVERTISING ON LOS ANGELES COUNTY METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY METRO BUS SYSTEM​

* OUTFRONT MEDIA INC - ‍COMPANY WAS NOT AWARDED A NEW CONTRACT TO SELL ADVERTISING ON LACMTA METRO RAIL SYSTEM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: