3 days ago
BRIEF-Ovascience Q2 loss per share $0.51
August 3, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Ovascience Q2 loss per share $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ovascience Inc

* Ovascience reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ovascience Inc - ‍as of June 30, 2017, Ovascience had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $86.6 million​

* Ovascience Inc - ‍expect total one-time cash expenditures resulting from two restructurings to be between $8 and $9 million over 2017 and 2018​

* Ovascience Inc - ‍anticipates that it will have sufficient funds, without additional financing, to support its operating plan into Q1 of 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

