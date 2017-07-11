FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp updates on co's shareholdings in United engineers & WBL Corp
July 11, 2017 / 11:44 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp updates on co's shareholdings in United engineers & WBL Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited

* OCBC Group's Shareholdings In United Engineers Limited & WBL Corporation Limited

* refers to announcement in relation to co and Great Eastern's combined stakes in United Engineers and WBL

* co and Great Eastern in final stages of discussions with shortlisted bidder regarding combined stakes in United Engineers and WBL

* transaction is not expected to have a material impact on earnings of ocbc bank and great eastern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

