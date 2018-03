March 8 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd :

* OCBC BANK PRICED GBP 250 MILLION FLOATING RATE COVERED BONDS DUE 2023​

* COVERED BONDS WILL BEAR INTEREST AT 3-MONTH STERLING LIBOR REFERENCE RATE PLUS 0.27% PER ANNUM FLOATING RATE PAYABLE QUARTERLY IN ARREAR

* ‍COVERED BONDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED ON 14 MARCH 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: