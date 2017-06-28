FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces resignation of CFO Christopher Wolf
June 28, 2017 / 9:49 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces resignation of CFO Christopher Wolf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Overseas Shipholding Group Inc:

* Overseas Shipholding Group Inc announces resignation of CFO Christopher Wolf

* Overseas Shipholding Group - Wolf's resignation did not result from any disagreement or concerns related to accounting or financial reporting matters

* Overseas Shipholding - expects to appoint an interim chief financial officer while it conducts a search to fill CFO position on a permanent basis

* Resignation of Christopher Wolf effective June 27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

