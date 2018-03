March 9 (Reuters) - Overseas Shipholding Group Inc:

* OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP Q4 SHIPPING REVENUE FELL 19 PERCENT TO $92.8 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS