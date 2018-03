March 1 (Reuters) - Overstock.Com Inc:

* TZERO’S SECURITY TOKEN SUBSEQUENT SALE PERIOD OPENS AFTER RAISING $100 MILLION IN PRE-SALE PERIOD

* SAYS ‍TZERO ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH STARTENGINE.COM FOR SUBSEQUENT SALE PERIOD​

* SAYS ‍DURING SUBSEQUENT SALE PERIOD, RIGHTS TO ACQUIRE TZERO SECURITY TOKENS TO BE SOLD AT FIXED PRICE OF $10.00/TZERO SECURITY TOKEN​