BRIEF-Ovostar Union 2017 Sales Volume Of Eggs Went Up By 13% YOY

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Ovostar Union Nv:

* AS OF DEC 31, 2017, TOTAL FLOCK INCREASED BY 1.7% Y-O-Y TO 7.69 MILLION HENS (2016: 7.56 MILLION HENS)

* AS OF DEC 31, 2017, LAYING HENS FLOCK REACHED 6.62 MILLION HENS, UP BY 1.2% FROM 6.54 MILLION HENS

* OVER 2017 EGG PRODUCTION VOLUME INCREASED BY 12% Y-O-Y TO 1.66 BILLION EGGS

* OVER 2017 SALES VOLUME OF EGGS WENT UP BY 13% TO 1.20 BILLION EGGS

* IN 2017 SALES VOLUME OF DRY EGG PRODUCTS INCREASED BY 55% TO 3,300 TONS