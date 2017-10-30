BRIEF-Owens Corning entered into two loan agreements related to proposed acquisition of entire capital stock of Parry I Holding AB​

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Owens Corning
* Owens Corning-on Oct. 27 , co entered into two loan agreements associated with its proposed acquisition of entire capital stock of Parry I Holding AB
* Owens Corning - term loan agreement provides for a term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $600 million - SEC filing
* Owens Corning - 364-day loan agreement provides for a term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $300 million
* Owens Corning - borrowings under credit facilities may be used by company to finance acquisition of entire capital stock of Parry I Holding AB
* Owens Corning - term loan credit facility matures on earlier of three years after funding or date of acceleration pursuant to its terms
* Owens Corning - 364-day credit facility matures on earlier of October 26, 2018 or date of acceleration pursuant to its terms Source text: (bit.ly/2yYgobo) Further company coverage: