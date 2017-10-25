FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Owens Corning says Q3 earnings per share $0.85
October 25, 2017 / 11:55 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Owens Corning says Q3 earnings per share $0.85

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Owens Corning-

* Owens corning reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.85

* Q3 sales $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.63 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.25

* Owens Corning - sees ‍capital additions in 2017 to total approximately $385 million​

* Owens Corning - ‍retired remaining $144 million of outstanding bonds maturing in 2019, and $140 million of bonds maturing in 2036​

* Owens Corning - ‍continues to expect 2017 adjusted EBIT of at least $825 million​

* Owens Corning-sees environment consistent with consensus expectations for U.S. housing starts, improving global industrial production growth in 2017​

* Owens Corning - ‍ in composites, for 2017, co now expects EBIT growth of about $20 million for full year ​

* Owens Corning - ‍ in insulation, company continues to expect to deliver revenue growth of more than $250 million and EBIT of about $185 million for FY 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
