FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Owens Corning to buy European mineral wool maker Paroc Group
Sections
Featured
Ryanair cancellations won't stop record profit
Business
Ryanair cancellations won't stop record profit
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
Brexit preparations speed up
Brexit preparations speed up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 30, 2017 / 1:13 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Owens Corning to buy European mineral wool maker Paroc Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Owens Corning -

* Owens Corning to acquire Paroc Group, a leading European mineral wool manufacturer

* ‍signed agreement with CVC Capital partners to acquire Paroc Group for enterprise value of approximately EUR 900 million​

* ‍transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to 2018 earnings per share, excluding transaction and integration costs​

* ‍transaction is expected to yield a run rate of operational synergies of eur 15 million by end of 2019​

* ‍company plans to finance acquisition through a combination of long-term debt and pre-payable bank financings​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.