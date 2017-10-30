BRIEF-Owens Corning to buy European mineral wool maker Paroc Group

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Owens Corning -

* Owens Corning to acquire Paroc Group, a leading European mineral wool manufacturer

* ‍signed agreement with CVC Capital partners to acquire Paroc Group for enterprise value of approximately EUR 900 million​

* ‍transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to 2018 earnings per share, excluding transaction and integration costs​

* ‍transaction is expected to yield a run rate of operational synergies of eur 15 million by end of 2019​

* ‍company plans to finance acquisition through a combination of long-term debt and pre-payable bank financings​