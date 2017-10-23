BRIEF-Owens-Illinois Q3 earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Owens-Illinois Inc:

* O-I reports third quarter 2017 results; higher results in Europe and Latin America lead to double-digit increase in earnings per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $1.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.77 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.90 to $1.86 from continuing operations

* Owens-Illinois Inc -continues to expect cash provided by continuing operating activities for 2017 to be approximately $750 million​

* Owens-Illinois Inc - ‍continues to expect adjusted free cash flow to be approximately $365 million for fy 2017 ​

* Owens-Illinois inc - ‍“company continues to de-risk its pension plans​”

* Owens-Illinois inc - ‍in q4 of 2017, company intends to annuitize more of its pension plans in North America​

* Owens-Illinois - plan ‍to annuitize more pension plans in North America is expected to result in non-cash charges in excess of $100 million​

* Owens-Illinois Inc - ‍adjusted earnings per share for full year 2017 are expected to be in range of $2.60 to $2.65​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Owens-Illinois Inc - ‍agreed to expand its 50-50 joint venture with constellation Brands​

* Owens-Illinois says ‍newly-expanded relationship with constellation Brands​ provides for addition of fifth furnace, expected to be operational by 2019-end

* Owens-Illinois says expansion related to nava plant estimated to cost about $140 million, to be financed equally by co, constellation brands