Feb 28 (Reuters) - Owens & Minor Inc:

* OWENS & MINOR NAMES DOMINION ENERGY EXECUTIVE, MARK MCGETTRICK, TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* OWENS & MINOR INC - ‍TWO BOARD MEMBERS HAVE ANNOUNCED THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT COMPANY‘S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: