BRIEF-Owens & Minor to buy Halyard Health's surgical & infection prevention business for $710 mln
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 1, 2017 / 11:38 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Owens & Minor to buy Halyard Health's surgical & infection prevention business for $710 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Owens & Minor Inc

* Owens & Minor to acquire Halyard Health Inc’s surgical & infection prevention (S&IP) business for $710 million in cash

* Owens & Minor Inc - ‍expects annual pre-tax synergies to reach approximately $40 million by year three post closing​ of deal

* Owens & Minor Inc - co expects transaction to be accretive to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in 2018, with increasing accretion thereafter​

* Owens & Minor Inc - ‍intends to finance transaction with a combination of cash and debt​

* Owens & Minor Inc- ‍transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both companies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
