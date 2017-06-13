FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 13, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Owens Realty Mortgage announces $10 million stock repurchase plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Owens Realty Mortgage Inc:

* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc announces $10 million stock repurchase plan

* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc - board has declared an increased quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock for quarter ending June 30, 2017

* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc - board of directors has authorized a new stock repurchase plan

* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc says repurchases will be funded from available working capital

* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc - repurchase plan is set to expire on January 15, 2018

* Owens Realty Mortgage says ‍board authorized a new stock repurchase plan which enables co to repurchase up to $10 million outstanding common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

