Feb 23 (Reuters) - Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER‘S OWNER SET TO CHANGE TO CITIC CAPITAL FROM HARBIN STATE ASSET REGULATOR AFTER CAPITAL BOOST

* SAYS CITIC CAPITAL WILL OWN 60.9 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, HARBIN STATE ASSET REGULATOR'S STAKE WILL BE REDUCED TO 32.0 PERCENT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2osoLar Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)