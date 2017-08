Aug 14 (Reuters) - Oxford Immunotec Global Plc

* Oxford Immunotec Global Plc announces agreement to sell 2,500,000 ordinary shares

* Oxford Immunotec Global Plc - ‍ agreement to sell 2.5 million ordinary shares to Btig, Llc as underwriter in an underwritten public offering​

* Oxford Immunotec Global Plc - ‍oxford immunotec intends to use net proceeds from offering for working capital and general corporate purposes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: