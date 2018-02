Feb 8 (Reuters) - Oxford Lane Capital Corp:

* OXFORD LANE CAPITAL - NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AS OF DEC 31, 2017 STOOD AT $10.02 VERSUS A NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AT SEPT 30, 2017 OF $9.71

* OXFORD LANE CAPITAL CORP - CORE NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.33 PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017