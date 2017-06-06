FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Oxford Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 6, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Oxford Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Oxford Industries Inc:

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.50 to $3.70

* Oxford announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45

* Sees q2 gaap earnings per share $1.33 to $1.43

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

* Oxford Industries Inc - affirms full-year adjusted eps guidance

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.03

* Q1 sales $272.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $273.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.33 to $3.53

* Sees q2 2017 sales $285 million to $295 million

* Oxford Industries Inc - ‍earnings per share on a gaap basis are expected to be in a range of $1.33 to $1.43 in q2​

* Oxford Industries Inc - ‍on an adjusted basis, earnings per share for q2 of fiscal 2017 are expected to be in a range of $1.35 to $1.45​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.54, revenue view $295.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oxford industries inc - ‍now expects net sales to grow to between $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion in fy​

* Fy earnings per share view $3.56, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oxford Industries Inc - ‍inventory decreased to $127.1 million at april 29, 2017 from $143.6 million at end of q1 of fiscal 2016​

* Oxford Industries Inc - ‍inventory decreased primarily reflecting lower inventories at tommy bahama and lanier apparel​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.