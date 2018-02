Jan 30 (Reuters) - Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc :

* OZ MANAGEMENT APPOINTS ROBERT SHAFIR TO SUCCEED DAN OCH AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC - OCH WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD THROUGH MARCH 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: