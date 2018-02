Feb 21 (Reuters) - OZAK REIT:

* DECIDES TO GET TOTAL EUR 15.0 MILLION FINANCING THROUGH BRIDGE LOAN WITH AVERAGE ANNUAL EURO LIBOR + 1.6% INTEREST RATE‍​

* FINANCING WILL BE PROVIDED IN THREE PARTS AND WILL HAVE 240 DAY TRANCHE