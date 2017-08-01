BRIEF-P H Glatfelter Q2 loss per share $0.13

Aug 1 (Reuters) - P H Glatfelter Co:

* Glatfelter reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* P h glatfelter co - consolidated net sales totaled $387.3 million and $406.4 million for three months ended june 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively

* Consolidated capital expenditures are expected to total between $130 million and $140 million for 2017

* Consolidated capital expenditures are expected to approximate between $62 million and $72 million in 2018

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.06

* P h glatfelter co - composite fibers’ shipping volumes in q3 of 2017 are expected to be approximately 3% higher than q2

* P h glatfelter co - specialty papers’ shipping volumes in q3 are expected to be approximately 5% higher than q2 of 2017

* P h glatfelter co - advanced airlaid materials' shipping volumes in q3 are expected to be approximately 2% higher than q2