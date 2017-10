Oct 9 (Reuters) - Pa Shun International Holdings Ltd :

* Says unit to buy Yanchi County Medical & Pharmaceutical Herbal Co Ltd from Chen Yansong and Zhang Guozheng

* Unit‍ and vendors entered into equity transfer agreement

* Says ‍initial consideration for acquisition is RMB34 million (about HK$39.9 million)