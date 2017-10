Oct 4 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline Lp

* Paa prices public offering of series b preferred units

* Plains all american - priced underwritten public offering of 800,000 of 6.125% series b fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units

* Plains all american - ‍priced offering of series b fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units at $1,000/ series b preferred unit​