Feb 6 (Reuters) - Pace Development Corporation Pcl :

* ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SELL LAND TO RICHFOREST INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF ABOUT 595 MILLION BAHT

* PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL BE USED TO REPAY SHORT-TERM AND LONG-TERM LOANS AND WILL BE USED AS WORKING CAPITAL OF CO