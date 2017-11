Nov 12 (Reuters) - Pacific Drilling Sa:

* co and certain units have filed petitions for chapter 11 in United States bankruptcy court for Southern District of New York​

* ‍intends to use chapter 11 process to pursue restructuring of company’s about $3 billion in principal amount of outstanding funded debt​

* ‍intends to continue its world-wide operations as usual and to perform and pay all obligations incurred during chapter 11 case in full​