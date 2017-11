BRIEF-Pacific Gas And Electric Co - Co Commenced Private Offering Of Floating Rate Senior Notes Due 2018, Among Others ‍​

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Pacific Gas And Electric Co:

* PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO - CO COMMENCED PRIVATE OFFERING OF FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018, AMONG OTHERS ‍​

* PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO - ‍ALSO COMMENCED A PRIVATE OFFERING OF FIXED RATE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 FIXED RATE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2047 - SEC FILING​

* PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC-POST CONSUMMATION,CO TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO REPAY $700 MILLION OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 5.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE NOV 30‍​

* PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO - POST CONSUMMATION, CO TO ALSO USE NET PROCEEDS TO REPAY $250 MILLION OUTSTANDING FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTES DUE NOV 30​

* PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO- POST CONSUMMATION, CO TO ALSO USE NET PROCEEDS ‍TO REPAY $250 MILLION FLOATING RATE UNSECURED TERM LOAN MATURING FEB 22,2018​ Source text: (bit.ly/2k3nKXU) Further company coverage: