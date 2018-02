Feb 1 (Reuters) - Pacific Mining Ltd:

* ‍INFORMED BY P B WHITE MINERALS PTY LTD THAT IT INCREASED ITS COLLECTIVE INTEREST IN ORDINARY EQUITY OF CO TO 90.87%​

* P B WHITE MINERALS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 9.13 PERCENT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF 60 CENTS PER PFM SHARE​

* CO EXPECTS ASX TO SUSPEND QUOTATION OF PFM SHARES AND TO REMOVE PFM FROM ASX'S OFFICIAL LIST AFTER ACQUISITION ​