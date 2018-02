Feb 22 (Reuters) - Pacific & Orient Bhd:

* QTRLY NET LOSS 9.4 MILLION RGT; QTRLY REVENUE 77.2 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 85.1 MILLION RGT , YEAR AGO QTRLY 11.7 MILLION RGT ‍​

* DECLARED A SECOND INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 1.50 SEN PER SHARE