Jan 11 (Reuters) - Pacific Plywood Holdings Ltd:

* FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2017, GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD DECREASE IN CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT AS COMPARED TO PCP

* EXPECTED RESULT ‍ IS DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE CONTRIBUTED BY BUSINESS SEGMENT OF OPERATION DURING YEAR​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE CONTRIBUTED BY P2P FINANCING PLATFORM BUSINESS SEGMENT