Feb 2 (Reuters) - Pacific Plywood Holdings Ltd:

* ‍GUO JINTONG APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* BAI TIANHUI HAS RESIGNED AS CHAIRMAN

* ‍GUO JINTONG APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN​

* ‍GAO ZHENYUN, AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN RE-DESIGNATED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​