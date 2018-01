Jan 4 (Reuters) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd:

* PACIFIC RIDGE RECEIVES FYRE LAKE OPTION PAYMENT AND ANNOUNCES NEW CFO

* ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF LEI WANG AS CFO

* NAMES SALVADOR MIRANDA CFO

* SAYS HAS TERMINATED ITS OPTION TO EARN AN INTEREST IN OGI ZINC PROJECT, YUKON