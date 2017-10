Oct 18 (Reuters) - Pacific Smiles Group Ltd

* Proposes restructure of Pacific Smiles Dental Centre located in Sydney’s west​

* ‍Proposed changes will result in a one-off EBITDA impact of $2.6 million in current period​

* ‍Announces acquisition of 100 percent of everything dentures​

* Does not expect proposed restructure & acquisition to materially impact underlying performance of business in FY2018​