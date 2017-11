Nov 23 (Reuters) - Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd:

* HY net profit HK$‍385.6​ million versus HK$455.4 million a year ago

* HY revenue HK$ ‍3.01 billion​ versus HK$3.03 billion

* ‍Board declared an interim dividend of HK$26.5 cents per share​