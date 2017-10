Oct 18 (Reuters) - Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Pacira Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of SNDA for exparel as a nerve block to produce regional analgesia

* Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍expected action date by FDA under Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) is April 6, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)