July 10 (Reuters) - Pacray International Holdings Ltd :

* Glory Genius International Holdings to acquire all the issued shares in PacRay International

* Acquisition for an offer price of HK$1.80 per offer share

* Under the acquisition, the entire issued share capital of company is valued at HK$605.9 million

* Upon the close of the offer, all existing directors will resign