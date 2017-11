Nov 15 (Reuters) - Pact Group Holdings Ltd:

* Announces Asia Acquisition and acquisition of ECP Industries; to be funded via a fully underwritten A$176 million entitlement offer​

* To acquire CSI Asia and GPC Guangzhou for A$142 million​

* Asia acquisition is forecast to generate CY2017 revenue of A$151 million​

* Asia acquisition is forecast to generate CY2017 revenue of A$151 million​

* Asia acquisition is forecast to generate CY2017 pro forma EBITDA of A$19.0 million, and pro forma EBIT of A$12.6 million​